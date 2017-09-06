MGM, NBCUniversal Alum Roma Khanna Joins Sean Combs’ Revolt TV as CEO

Sean Combs has settled on a new CEO for Revolt TV: Roma Khanna, an alum of MGM Television and NBCUniversal.

Revolt has been without a CEO for a year, since Keith Clinkscales left the company last August after three years in the post. Revolt launched as a linear channel in the U.S. in October 2013 and has since expanded to Africa and the Caribbean.

Revolt said the company’s mission is to build on its platform to offer long- and short-form content revolving around hip-hop music and culture. In the U.S., expansion is a tall order at a time when major MVPDs are focused on creating smaller bundles of the most sought-after channels. Revolt has yet to make a big mark in the linear TV arena.

“As Revolt continues to grow as a brand and expand globally, I knew we needed a seasoned executive with a proven track record to keep the momentum going and help me lead the network into the future,” said Combs. “Roma is that person. She has the experience and tenacity to build on Revolt’s success and as we continue to influence content and culture around the world.”

Khanna will be based in Los Angeles.

“After decades of building large-scale businesses in TV and media, I am excited to have the opportunity to work alongside visionary Sean Combs to get hands-on and redefine content models with a view to building a modern, relevant, global cultural brand,” said Khanna. “Revolt is ready to create and curate content and super-serve its audience on its own TV platform and beyond, living and breathing with its audience wherever they might be.”

Khanna left MGM Television in late 2015 after the Lion acquired Mark Burnett’s One Three Media and installed Burnett as TV chief. Before her four-year run at MGM, where she helped launch FX’s “Fargo” and History’s “Vikings,” she spent three years as president of global networks for NBCUniversal’s international networks wing.