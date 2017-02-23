History has given a second season order to Navy SEAL drama “Six,” Variety has learned.

The series, which follows a dramatized version of SEAL Team Six as they fight to free their former leader (Walton Goggins) from Boko Haram, will return for 10 episodes. The series is currently hurtling towards the conclusion of its eight-episode first season, which over four weeks is bringing in an average of 2.9 million total viewers in Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings; in Live+Same Day ratings, it’s averaging an audience of 1.6 million and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Season 2 is slated to begin production this summer.

“’Six’ is a captivating drama series that embraces our recent history, while being immensely relevant in the climate of today’s culture,” said History president and general manager Jana Bennett. “It has struck a genuine chord with our audience and we’re proud to continue to tell the courageous stories, both on and off the battlefield, of the complex lives of this elite military group.”

“Six” stars Goggins, Kyle Schmid, Barry Sloane, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Dominic Adams, Brianne Davis, Nadine Velazquez, Jaylen Moore, Donny Boaz, and Nondumiso Tembe.

Produced by A+E Studios in association with Weinstein Television, “Six” was created by father/son duo William and David Broyles. The Broyles, Harvey and Bob Weinstein, David Glasser, Nicolas Chartier, Alfredo Barrios, Jr., George W. Perkins, Bruce C. McKenna, Barry Jossen and Lesli Linka Glatter are executive producers.