Scripps Networks’ Controlling Family Said to Ready Vote on Possible Sale – Report

Senior TV Editor @bristei
Iron Chef
JIM COOPER/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Members of the family that controls Scripps Networks Interactive are said to be preparing to vote on whether the company should sell itself to one of two suitors, Discovery Communications or Viacom Inc., according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported Tuesday that members of the Scripps family are expected to meet Tuesday to consider a potential sale, citing people familiar with the matter. The family members are said to  control a 91.8% voting stake in the company.  Spokespersons for Scripps, Viacom and Discovery all declined to comment. Scripps controls cable’s Food Network, HGTV and the Travel Channel, among other properties.

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad