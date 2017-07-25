Scripps Networks’ Controlling Family Said to Ready Vote on Possible Sale – Report

Members of the family that controls Scripps Networks Interactive are said to be preparing to vote on whether the company should sell itself to one of two suitors, Discovery Communications or Viacom Inc., according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported Tuesday that members of the Scripps family are expected to meet Tuesday to consider a potential sale, citing people familiar with the matter. The family members are said to control a 91.8% voting stake in the company. Spokespersons for Scripps, Viacom and Discovery all declined to comment. Scripps controls cable’s Food Network, HGTV and the Travel Channel, among other properties.

More to come…