Will there be a third season of “Scream Queens?”

Following a sophomore season of declining overnight ratings, TV journalists asked Fox executives about the future status of “Scream Queens” at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Speaking to reporters, including Variety, at the Wednesday event in Pasadena, Calif., Fox’s Gary Newman and David Madden gave a slight update on the horror comedy anthology series. Though they didn’t say whether or not “Scream Queens” would be back for a third season, the execs did tell press members that they are happy with the show and its young demo.

“It’s very much still in consideration for a renewal,” Madden told Variety and a small group of reporters. “The ratings don’t tell the whole story; because it’s such a young audience, you can’t really even see the full picture even in L+3.”

Earlier in the morning at TCA, the execs similarly announced that they have not yet made any decisions on renewals for “Pitch” or “The Exorcist.”

Speaking to the small cluster of reporters, Newman added: “Like ‘Pitch’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ we’re not going to make any decisions until later this year. Obviously, we would have loved to have seen it do bigger numbers. The delayed viewing is there. It reaches a hard-to-reach younger audience, which we like, but we’re just going to have to see what our needs are when we get closer to May.”

In its first season, “Scream Queens” was set in the college Greek system with the main characters being sorority girls. The second season, which wrapped last month, was set in a hospital and the medical setting was an effort to expand the bubblegum show’s audience to a larger pool of viewers, both male and female. The final episode closed out with 1.38 million viewers overnight and a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic.

Ryan Murphy’s strong relationship with Fox could give “Scream Queens” an edge to land a third season. The mega-producer is also behind the studio’s “American Horror Story,” the critically-acclaimed “American Crime Story” and the hotly anticipated anthology “Feud,” all at FX.

“Scream Queens” stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Billie Lourd, Glen Powell and Niecy Nash. New to Season 2 were John Stamos, Taylor Lautner, James Earl and Kirstie Alley.