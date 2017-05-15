‘Scream Queens’ Officially Canceled at Fox After Two Seasons

“Scream Queens” has officially been cancelled by Fox.

The cancellation was expected for the Ryan Murphy horror comedy anthology series, which struggled to find an audience over its first two seasons, though it did perform well in delayed viewing and was extremely buzzy on social media. Fox also liked that the show brought in a younger demo.

Fox chairs Dana Walden and Gary Newman confirmed that the Ryan Murphy anthological series had reached the end of its run during a conference call with reporters Monday morning, ahead of the network’s upfront presentation.

“It feels as if it was a complete series,” said Newman. “We have no plans to go back and tell more stories there. We won’t be seeing Scream Queens this season.”

Earlier this year, Fox executives told reporters that the future of “Scream Queens” was still up in the air, saying, “It’s very much still in consideration for a renewal,” in January. “The ratings don’t tell the whole story; because it’s such a young audience, you can’t really even see the full picture even in L+3.”

Signs pointed to a cancellation throughout this year as stars moved onto other projects. Keke Palmer signed onto Season 2 of “Berlin Station” at Epix as a series regular, while Lea Michele booked the co-lead in an ABC comedy pilot, which insiders say is high up in contention.

The series also starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, Glen Powell and Niecy Nash.

The first season of “Scream Queens” was set in the college Greek system with the main characters as sorority girls. The second season, was set in a hospital and the medical setting was an effort to expand the bubblegum show’s audience to a larger audience, both male and female. Despite efforts to attract a wider pool of viewers with the Season 2 changes, including casting more men such as John Stamos and Taylor Lautner, the final episode of the season closed out with 1.38 million viewers overnight and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The mega-producer is still busy with a slew of shows set up at FX, including more seasons of “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” and “Feud.” His new show, “911,” starring Angela Bassett, was also just added to FOX’s midseason lineup.