TV News Roundup: ‘Scream’ Season 3 to Feature New Cast, Adds Queen Latifah as EP

In today’s roundup, “Scream” Season 3 is moving forward, Amazon Prime announced the premiere date for “The Tick,” and Ryan Seacrest Productions and Edemol Shine North America will produce a new talent competition show on YouTube.

DEVELOPMENT

MTV released some new details regarding the third season of “Scream.” The show will feature a whole new cast and creative reboot, and will be executive produced by Queen Latifah and Shakim Conpere’s Flavor Unit Entertainment. In addition, Brian Matthews has joined as showrunner and Harvey and Bob Weinstein will continue as executive producers under the Dimension TV umbrella. Additional executive producers include Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer & Keith Levine are producers.

Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America will produce a new exclusive-to-YouTube talent competition series “Best.Cover.Ever.” The show will be hosted by Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris and feature Demi Lovato, the Backstreet Boys, and Jason Derulo. Throughout the series, a new superstar artist will challenge competing musicians to perform a cover of one of their favorite songs. The musicians can perform the song in their own unique style as they battle for the ultimate prize: the opportunity to perform a duet with the superstar artist that will premiere on YouTube.

DATES

Amazon Prime series “The Tick” will premiere on Friday, August 25 on the streaming service. The comedy superhero series stars Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, and Valorie Curry, and tells the story of an accountant with zero powers living in a world where superheroes are commonplace. After realizing his city is run by a super villian, he attempts to uncover the conspiracy with the aid of a mysterious blue superhero.

EXECUTIVES

Alexander Marquardt will join CNN next month as a senior national correspondent based in New York. Marquardt, formerly an award-winning foreign correspondent for ABC News, will be responsible for domestic and breaking news stories for CNN, and will report for all of CNN’s digital and televised platforms. During his tenure as foreign correspondent, Marquardt reported from Syria numerous times, as well as the Gaza Strip and Cairo. Marquardt is the recipient of several Emmy awards for his reporting in Libya and an undercover investigation into sex trafficking in the Philippines, which won him an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Karen Foshay has been named executive director of news programming at KCETLink Media Group. Foshay will be in charge of all news content production and strategy for the organization’s multi-platform presence and act as executive producer for KCET’s local news series Socal Connected, now in its eighth season. Foshay is a veteran news producer who has worked in audio, broadcast, and online media and recently completed a year-long investigative project for NPR affiliate KCRW.

Thea Mann will be the new development executive at SMAC Entertainment. Mann previously ran Courtney Cox and David Arquette’s production company Coquette Productions for 13 years, as well as working on “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”