CBS Television Distribution has bolstered its executive ranks with appointments of industry vets Scott Grogin and Mary Beth McAdaragh to head communications and marketing, respectively.

The hires come about six months after Fox alum Paul Franklin was named president of CBS Television Distribution, the Eye’s first-run syndication and sales unit.

Grogin will oversee communications for the unit, succeeding CTD’s longtime PR chief John Wentworth. McAdaragh will steer marketing for the division that is home to “Judge Judy,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” “Entertainment Tonight” and other syndic stalwarts.

“Mary Beth and Scott are two of the most accomplished executives in their respective fields – bringing with them a combined 40+ years of experience,” said Franklin. “They will both be major assets to our team, providing exciting perspectives on communications and marketing in today’s syndicated television landscape.”