Scooter Braun in the Running to Join Fox’s ‘The Four’ as Judge (EXCLUSIVE)

Manager Scooter Braun, whose roster includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, and David Guetta, among others, is weighing an opportunity to join the judges’ table for the new Fox singing competition “The Four”, Variety has learned.

Based on Israeli program “The Final Four,” the series pick-up was announced by Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden at the network’s Television Critics Association press tour executive session Aug. 8. As Variety reported exclusively last month, development on “The Four” was accelerated in May, after Fox was outbid by ABC for the reboot of “American Idol.”

Talks between Braun and Fox are preliminary, and no deal has been set. A source close to Braun tells Variety that he is also being courted by another network for a show format he is interested in.

Fox’s top reality-programming executive Rob Wade told Variety at TCA that the show would play out in just four to eight episodes. “It’s very different,” Wade said. “I know that the natural instinct would be to go all ‘Idol’ or ‘Voice’ [in season length], but this is … an event that’s going to go on for a short amount of time.”

In terms of panel talent, Wade said a $25-million payday, like the one Katy Perry is getting for “Idol,” is not in the cards. “That figure is extremely high, but also over a very long run,” said Wade. “This is truncated. So we’re not going to get anywhere near that total figure.”

However, he added, “We want to be competitive. If it’s someone we feel has a great profile and could be a team leader and could really take a star to the next level, and we like them and they want to do the show, then we’re not just going to be paying small potatoes. We’re in this for real. If it’s the right name, we’ll have to go to negotiations.”

Braun declined comment, as did Fox.