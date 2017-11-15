‘School of Rock,’ ‘Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn’ Canceled at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has canceled both “Nicky Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn” and “School of Rock,” Variety has confirmed.

“Nickelodeon is not moving forward with production on ‘Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn’ and ‘School of Rock,’ Nickelodeon said in a statement to Variety. “We are extremely proud of each series, and thankful to the casts and crews for their work. The remaining episodes for both shows will continue to air on Nickelodeon through 2018.”

“Nicky Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn” starred Lizzy Greene, Casey Simpson, Aidan Gallagher, and Mace Coronel as the Harper quadruplets. It was created by Michael Feldman and Matt Fleckenstein, who also served as executive producers and writers, with Feldman also directing.

“School of Rock” was based on the 2003 Jack Black-led film of the same name. It followed Dewey Finn (Tony Cavalero), a down-on-his-luck rocker who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school as he teaches his eccentric, unconventional and overachieving students to play and love rock ‘n’ roll. The series also starred Lance Lim, Aidan Miner, Ricardo Hurtado, Jade Pettyjohn, and Breanna Yde. Paramount Television produced.

It was developed by Jim and Steve Armogida, who also serve as executive producers with Jay Kogen. Richard Linklater, who directed the film, serves as executive producer along with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush.

