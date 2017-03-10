“Schitt’s Creek” is still up at Pop. The CBS Corp.-owned network has just ordered a fourth season of the Eugene Levy-led comedy, Variety has learned.

The news comes as “Schitt’s Creek” is midway through its third season, with its finale set for April 5. The series is Pop’s most-watched original show, and has surpassed its previous seasons’ viewership in Nielsen’s Live+7 ratings.

“‘Schitt’s Creek’ has become a brand-defining television series for Pop — a culturally relevant, clever, full of heart comedy that is perfect for these crazy times,” said Brad Schwartz, president of Pop. “Season after season, we are seeing significant audience growth, heightened buzz, critical acclaim and award-season chatter. We expect even more in Season 4.”

The show stars Levy as the patriarch of a highbrow family living in a lowbrow town. Levy and Catherine O’Hara will return as Johnny and Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek” Season 4 alongside Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy, who star as their adult children David and Alexis. Chris Elliott, who stars as the town mayor Roland, also returns in season four, as well as series regulars Emily Hampshire, Sarah Levy and Jennifer Robertson.

Commissioned by CBC, “Schitt’s Creek” is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, who will continue to serve as writers for Season 4. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, and Ben Feigin. The series is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.