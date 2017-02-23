Scarlett Johansson will return to host “Saturday Night Live” for a fifth time March 11.

The actress — whose new film “Ghost in the Shell”, from Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks, premieres March 31 — will be joined by musical guest and Grammy Award winner Lorde, who will be making her first appearance on the NBC sketch-comedy series.

Johannson last hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2015. With her appearance this month, she becomes the 17th member the show’s so-called “Five-Timers Club” — a roster of performers who have hosted the show five times or more. The list includes Ben Affleck, Alec Baldwin, Drew Barrymore, Candace Bergen, Chevy Chase, Danny DeVito, Tina Fey, John Goodman, Elliott Gould, Tom Hanks, Buck Henry, Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Paul Simon, Justin Timberlake, and Christopher Walken. Baldwin has hosted the show the most times with 17 appearances. Martin has hosted 15 times.

“Saturday Night Live” will return with new episodes March 4 in an episode hosted by “Hidden Figures” star and Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer. She will be joined by musical guest Father John Misty, whose new album “Pure Comedy” is forthcoming.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video and is executive produced by series creator Lorne Michaels.