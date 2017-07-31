Blumhouse Television to Revive Reality Series ‘Scare Tactics’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blumhouse Television has teamed with producer Scott Hallock to produce a new edition of the horror reality series “Scare Tactics.”

The prank show that ran five seasons on Syfy between 2003 and 2013 revolves around unsuspecting marks who are set up by friends and family members to stumble into situations that resemble scenes from classic horror pics. Shannen Doherty and Tracy Morgan hosted past iterations of the show.

Blumhouse, headed by prolific producer Jason Blum, is known for its success with micro-budget horror pics such as “The Purge,” “Get Out” and “Whiplash.” Hallock said that background made the company a good fit for breathing new life into the concept.

“The opportunity to reinvent ‘Scare Tactics’ with Jason Blum and the Blumhouse Television team is the result of a lot of hard work by some very talented people. It’s a dream come true for me,” Hallock said. “Scare Tactics pranks have always been imagined as a collection of miniature horror movies. But with Blumhouse on board, this show is about to get bigger, stronger, crazier, funnier, and scarier than ever.”

Blumhouse TV co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold called the show a “classic reality concept ripe for a new spin.”

Hallock’s LikeMineDid Media will produce with Blumhouse TV. The TV wing of Blumhouse earlier this year set a joint production venture with ITV Studios.

Hallock is represented by APA and Phil Daniels of Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.