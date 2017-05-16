ABC Entertainment Chief Confirms ‘Scandal’ Will End Next Year

Gladiators were shocked to learn last week that “Scandal” is ending after its seventh season, which will wrap up in 2018.

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey confirmed on Tuesday that Kerry Washington’s hit ABC drama will in fact come to a close after its seventh season, following last week’s reports of the series’ ending.

Dungey said the specific number of episodes of the final season are still being worked out. Dungey said it was “Scandal” creator/exec producer Shonda Rhimes’ call. “I’ve had conversation with Shonda for a while, she had a sense of how she wanted the story to end,” she said. “I always prefer to end a show where you’re feeling creatively on top.” She added that “Scandal’s” loyal fans “are going to want the story to end in the way that Shonda wanted it to.”

“Scandal” debuted in 2012 and hit the 100 episode milestone mark during its current sixth season, which airs its finale this Thursday.

Starring Washington as Olivia Pope, a Washington D.C. fixer, “Scandal” became a pop culture phenomenon and shot Washington to super-stardom, along with her buzzy ensemble cast who are all fan-favorites with large social media followings. The show was one of the first to utilize social media to boost viewership and buzz, and still in Season 6, cast-members live-tweet the episodes each week.

Part of ABC’s Thursday night “TGIT” programming block, “Scandal” is part of Shondaland’s trifecta, next to “Grey’s Anatomy” and Viola Davis’ “How To Get Away With Murder,” both of which have also been renewed for the upcoming television season for their 14th and fourth seasons, respectively. With “Scandal” signing off for good in mid-2018, assuming “Grey’s” and “Murder” return, ABC should still have plenty of Rhimes’ content to fill the “TGIT” block with two new Shondaland shows on deck: summer series “Still Star-Crossed” and legal drama “For The People,” which hails from “Scandal” writer Paul Davies.