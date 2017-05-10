‘Scandal’ Reportedly Set to End After Season 7

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
Scandal Season 6 episode 12
Courtesy of ABC

ABC and Shonda Rhimes have decided to bring “Scandal” to a close after its upcoming seventh season, according to a report from TVLine.

TVLine reported Wednesday that the plan to draw the curtain on Olivia Pope’s adventures in Washington will be announced Tuesday at ABC’s upfront presentation in New York.

Rhimes has given indications in recent months that she had an end date in mind for the show, which has ranked as one of ABC’s most-watched and buzziest dramas for the bulk of its run. The show was among the first to capitalize on Twitter and second-screen social media activity as a means of boosting awareness and viewership of linear telecasts.

Related

SCANDAL - "Trojan Horse" - Olivia and the team are determined to bring down Peus, but as the Electoral College vote nears, the fight for power claims another victim, on "Scandal," airing THURSDAY, APRIL 20 (9:01-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC)PORTIA DE ROSSI

‘Scandal’ Star, Shonda Rhimes React to Major Death (SPOILERS)

In January, ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey indicated that the network was expecting the finale to come sooner rather than later. TVLine reported that the decision was Rhimes’ call.

“I would say yes, in Shonda’s head,” Dungey said in January when asked whether there was a plan for ending the show. “I know already that she has some great ideas for next season, which will be season seven. We have not really talked about what happens after that. But I love the show and I would happily keep the show on as long as she feels that she has creative runway to write the show.”

“Scandal” turned Kerry Washington into a major star, and it’s success helped cement Rhimes’ status as an uber-showrunner. “Scandal” was the pillar of ABC’s “TGIT” strategy of loading up Thursday night with Rhimes-produced sudsers. Of late, however, a resurgent “Grey’s Anatomy” has eclipsed the viewership of “Scandal.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 3

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    3 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. George Lewis says:
      May 10, 2017 at 11:18 am

      SCANDAL has been very good this year. Too bad it’ll only have 1 more year. Maybe there are other behind the scenes reasons.

      Reply
    2. geri313 says:
      May 10, 2017 at 11:14 am

      A good decision. Ever since this show got off the fixer storyline and instead into the presidential storyline it has failed.

      Reply
    See All 3 Comments

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad