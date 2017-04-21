SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not seen the April 20 episode of “Scandal.”

It’s time to say goodbye, Gladiators.

“Scandal” killed off one of its own tonight — a rarity for the ABC show that is not known to kill off series regulars, unlike Shondaland’s other shows, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How To Get Away With Murder.”

Portia De Rossi’s character Elizabeth North was killed off in Thursday night’s episode. The actress made the decision to depart the show.

“I am incredibly grateful for my time here at Scandal,” said De Rossi. “I will miss playing Elizabeth North but I’ve made the decision to focus on a business opportunity. Shonda, Betsy and the cast have been incredibly supportive of my decision. I will always love my Scandal family. I’ll be watching!”

Creator Shonda Rhimes added, “I have been a fan of Portia’s for years and it was an honor to have her join our Scandal family. Portia infused Liz North with a smart powerful vulnerable soul while also making the humor sing — and that brought all of us in the writers room a lot of joy. If I could keep her forever, I would — but kidnapping is illegal. Besides, I am incredibly impressed with the vision she has for her creative future. I wish her all the best.”

De Rossi joined “Scandal” in the fourth season in a recurring role, before being upped to a series regular for the fifth season.

Liz North was killed in tonight’s episode by this seasons newest villain, the mystery woman, played by Zoe Perry, who beat her to death with a golf club.

De Rossi’s send off follows a few other major departures on “Scandal.” Other characters who have been killed off of “Scandal” are Harrison, played by original cast member Columbus Short who was not asked back to the show after an alleged domestic abuse scandal occurred in the actor’s off-screen life; James, played by Dan Bucatinsky, who appeared in last week’s 100th episode; and most recently, Frankie Vargas, played by Ricardo Chavira, whose murder has been at the center of this season’s entire storyline.

