WGN America’s DC Comics pilot “Scalped” is heating up.

Casting has officially begun on the project that was ordered to pilot nearly a year ago — Lily Gladstone has landed the first series regular role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Based on the western crime comics that were published by DC’s Vertigo imprint in 2007, “Scalped” is described as a modern-day crime story set in the world of a Native American reservation. The project explores power, loyalty, and spirituality in a community led by the ambitious Chief Lincoln Red Crow as he reckons with Dashiell Bad Horse, who has returned home after years away from the reservation.

Gladstone will play Carol Red Crow, the estranged daughter of Chief Red Crow. The former “Rez Princess,” tragic circumstances set her against her father and down a self-destructive spiral meant to punish him as much as herself. Fiercely independent and intelligent, Carol gradually comes to discover the influence she can play on the Rez’s future.

Insiders say that WGN America is looking to find a cast predominately made up of Native American actors for the pilot. Gladstone is Native American, and her great, great grandfather was Red Crow. She grew up in the reservations for the early part of her childhood.

Gladstone is the breakout actress of the indie film “Certain Women” in which she stars opposite Laura Dern, Michelle Williams, and Kristen Stewart. For her work in the film, she has been nominated for and won slew of awards, and is up for an Independent Spirit Award later this month. She also stars alongside Matt Bomer in the indie feature “Walking Out,” which premiered this year at Sundance.

The “Scalped” pilot was penned by Doug Jung, who will serve as executive producer, along DC Entertainment’s Geoff Johns. Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi are directing the pilot. Warner Horizon is the studio.

Gladstone is repped by APA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.