Comedy Central has given a pilot order to an untitled project from “Saturday Night Live” co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

The pilot will center on a pair of siblings whose 12-year-old brother becomes unexpectedly famous, forcing them to reevaluate their own messy lives. Kelly is set to direct.

Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer are set to exec produce alongside Kelly and Schneider through Michaels’ Broadway Video. Broadway Video is also behind freshman Comedy Central series “Detroiters,” starring former “SNL” player Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson of “Veep,” as well as “Man Seeking Woman” on FXX and IFC’s “Documentary Now” with Bill Hader and Fred Armisen.

In addition to his “SNL” duties, Kelly has written for Comedy Central’s “Broad City” and recently earned two Independent Spirit Awards for his film “Other People,” starring Jesse Plemons and Molly Shannon, nabbing nods for best first feature and best first screenplay. Schneider was a consulting producer on the first season of Netflix’s “Master of None,” which was nominated for the best comedy Emmy in 2016, and was a writer and actress for College Humor Originals. Kelly and Schneider were tapped as head writers just before the beginning of the current “SNL” season, their sixth with the show.