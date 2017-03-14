Here’s a new headline about the hosts of the long-running “ ” segment on “Saturday Night Live”: Colin Jost and Michael Che will get a limited run in primetime in August when NBC airs four half-hour broadcasts of the faux-news showcase that generates very real discussion about current events.

Additional “Saturday Night Live” cast members will also make appearances during the run, NBC said Tuesday.

NBCUniversal has given extra assignments to the “Update” anchors several times in the past. Jost and Che made some off-kilter appearances last summer in late-night on MSNBC, offering a few jokes after the wrap-ups of the network’s coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler co-anchored a three-episode limited run on Thursday nights in the fall of 2008, just before the presidential election pitting Barack Obama against John McCain. In 2009, NBC trotted “Update” in primetime again for three episodes, with another two broadcast in primetime in 2012.

