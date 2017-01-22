Alec Baldwin may have gotten the night off with his much-praised portrayal of Donald Trump, but Beck Bennett took center stage as Vladimir Putin on “Saturday Night Live” to reassure Americans in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Relax, I got this. Putie’s going to make everything OK,” announced a shirtless Bennett-as-Putin. “I promise that we will take care of America. It is the most expensive thing we have ever bought.”

He acknowledged the skepticism of the newly elected President — but pointed out he’s had skeptics, too, but they haven’t been heard from since. “It’s like they’re gone. It always works out,” he assured.

In response to yesterday’s women’s marches, “Putin” introduced a Russian woman: Fan favorite Olya, played by Kate McKinnon.

“Hello. I am Olya, a Russian woman,” said McKinnon-as-Olya, who was reciting from a card. “I am so happy. Each day I wake up with big smile on my face like this,” as she grimaced. “I sleep in bed, not in carcass of dog. My president is Number One hottie for all time.”

Putin then went on to address Trump directly: “You’re not off to a great start, man. I thought you’d be better at this.”

Topic one was the inauguration: “I’m glad to see so many people turned up to your inauguration,” he said — flashing a photo of the women’s march. “Oh wait,” he said, correcting himself.

Then he critiqued Trump for his visit to the CIA, when he’d said a million people came to the inauguration. “If you’re going to lie, don’t make it so obvious,” he instructed. “Say that you’re friends with Lebron James, not that you are Lebron James.”

He wasn’t too happy with the speech, either: “Your whole inauguration was heavy on the god stuff, no?” he said. “I never heard you say god that much and I have tapes of you having sex.”

Even KellyAnne Conway’s inauguration outfit was up for skewering: “Does she work for you or was she holding the door for people at FAO Schwarz?”

Bennett-as-Putin closed with a plea for good relations between Russian and the U.S. After all, he said: “Russia is a leading exporter of so many things that Americans need, like oil, tracksuits and scary pornography.”

The show was hosted by Aziz Ansari. Kristen Stewart will host the show on February 4, along with musical guest Alessia Cara.