‘Saturday Night Live’: Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and Steve Martin Appear in James Franco Opener

Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and Steve Martin made surprise appearances on “Saturday Night Live” during host James Franco’s opening monologue.

Rogen appeared as an audience member. He bantered with his frequent co-star about movies they’ve made together and the number of times both have hosted “SNL” (two for Rogen, four for Franco). Franco said the movies he does with Rogen only get him nominated for “Stoner Awards.” Rogen shot back: “When you win you get a bag of weed.”

Hill then joined Rogen in the audience. Steve Martin also popped up to give Franco grief about how many times he’s hosted the show. “I used to stand on that very spot,” a cranky Martin said.

“SNL’s” cold open featured a department store Santa Claus (played by Kenan Thompson) and his elf (Kate McKinnon) being grilled by kids about hot-button political issues.

“Is Al Franken on Santa’s naughty list this year,” a little girl asked. Another kid asked Santa if NFL players were kneeling “from all the head injuries.” One moppet got adorably tongue-tied while trying to deliver the line that all she wanted for Christmas “is an embassy that’s still in Tel Aviv.” An older boy was offered a toy from Santa. “A toy like the one Matt Lauer gave to his co-worker?” he asked, referencing the firing late last month of longtime “Today” anchor because of sexual harassment allegations.

(Pictured: Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen)