‘Saturday Night Live’: Ryan Gosling, Jay-Z Slated for Season Premiere

“Saturday Night Live” is lining up the star power for its new season. Ryan Gosling will be the host of the season premiere, along with musical guest Jay-Z.

The announcement was made during Thursday night’s edition of “Weekend Update,” which just wrapped a four-weeklong summer run, and echoed on the show’s official Twitter account.

Gosling hosted the show once before in 2015, while Jay-Z has graced the stage three times to date. The actor, who starred in last season’s hit movie “La La Land,” is next set to appear in “Blade Runner 2049,” alongside Harrison Ford, which opens October 6.

“Saturday Night Live” has been on a creative roll, fueled by material from current political headlines. Last season saw record ratings for the veteran series, and the show has earned record acclaim from the Television Academy. It topped the list of most nominated series, earning 22 noms along with HBO’s “Westworld.”

Emmy nominee Alec Baldwin also made a return appearance to the final “Weekend Update,” as President Donald Trump at a campaign rally. He brought out the Grim Reaper — aka Steve Bannon — for a final “proper” goodbye.

