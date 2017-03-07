“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson revealed in an Instagram posted Monday night why he has “kinda been missing” from the NBC show.

“I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” he wrote. “It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man.”

Davidson joined the “SNL” cast in 2014 at the beginning of its 40th season when he was 20 years old, making him one of the youngest cast members to ever appear on the show. The comic posted two other photos Monday night — one with his girlfriend Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David; the other a screen shot from “Saturday Night Live” with some of his fellow cast members — in addition to the original announcing his sober status.

“Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got,” Davidson wrote. “We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action.”

Davidson has appeared on MTV shows including “Guy Code” and “Wild ‘n Out.” He has also performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” made a guest turn on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and made a cameo in Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck.” In 2014, he was named one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch.

