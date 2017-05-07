‘Saturday Night Live’ Tackles ‘Morning Joe,’ Kellyanne Conway, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ (WATCH)

“Saturday Night Live” took aim at the pending nuptials of “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, as well as the sudden disappearance of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway from the TV talking-head landscape and the buzzy new Hulu drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Host Chris Pine showed off its vocal chops, singing in multiple sketches. His monologue was devoted to a bit about how he is often confused with other actors named Chris — Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. “Saturday Night Live” trouper Leslie Jones took a selfie with Pine during the skit that, of course, wound up on social media minutes later.

“Saturday Night Live” is on a ratings roll in its 42nd year on NBC, logging its most-watched season in more than 20 years. Saturday’s edition was the second to air live coast-to-coast in all time zones. NBC is experimenting with that scheduling pattern with the show’s last four episodes of the season, a nod to the fact that social media around the show has made it harder for viewers outside of the Eastern time zone to be surprised by the skits.

Here’s are some highlights from Saturday’s edition, the 19th episode of the season, which featured musical guest LCD Soundsystem. “SNL” returns next week with host Melissa McCarthy, who has scored with several guest shots this season playing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.









(Pictured: LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, Chris Pine, and “SNL’s” James Murphy)