Melissa McCarthy made a return visit to “Saturday Night Live,” playing White House press secretary Sean Spicer in the show’s cold open.

“I’m calm now,” McCarthy’s Spicer assured the crowd in the press room set before erupting with anger. The sketch was filled with references to the events from the past week and included a brief appearance by “SNL” trouper Kate McKinnon as newly confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“There’s two kinds of crime — regular and black,” McKinnon said.

More to come