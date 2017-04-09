Alec Baldwin reprised his popular impression of President Donald Trump and comedian Louis C.K. delivered an extended stand-up monologue to open a new episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The musical guest was The Chainsmokers.

Baldwin’s Trump appeared at a meeting in a rural Kentucky town, where he tried to elicit support for the recent U.S. missile strike against Syria while telling attendees his administration would cut many government services and benefits upon which they rely.

Louis C.K. used his monologue slot to work through a routine asking about animals’ inner thoughts. Hi

Next week, the show will air live in primetime from coast to coast for the season’s last four episodes, starting with Jimmy Fallon’s hosting gig.