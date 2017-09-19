‘Saturday Night Live’ to Continue Airing Live Coast-to-Coast

“Saturday Night Live” will continue its live simultaneous airings in all time zones as it enters Season 43, NBC announced Tuesday.

Each episode will air live at: 11:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 p.m. Central, 9:30 p.m. Mountain, and 8:30 p.m. Pacific. For the Mountain and Pacific time zones, “SNL” will be repeated at 11:30 p.m. “SNL” experimented with simultaneous airings last season, when the final four episodes were broadcast in the same fashion. The move came as the show was experiencing a major ratings renaissance thanks to regular appearances by Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy as now ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The Season 43 premiere is set for Sept. 30 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.

