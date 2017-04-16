“Saturday Night Live” delivered its highest ratings since February with its first-ever episode to air live in all U.S. time zones.

The Jimmy Fallon-hosted installment featured guest appearances by Alec Baldwin as President Trump and Melissa McCarthy as White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Saturday’s seg averaged 7.9 million viewers and a 2.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen’s live-same-day measure. That’s the show’s best since the Feb. 11 episode hosted by Baldwin brought in 10.8 million viewers and 3.1 in the demo.

NBC noted that “SNL’s” demo score, which will grow with time-shifted viewing factored in, makes it the No. 3 entertainment telecast of last week, behind CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” and Fox’s “Empire.”

