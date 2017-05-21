‘Saturday Night Live’: Team Trump Assembles for ‘Hallelujah’ in Cold Open

“Saturday Night Live’s” final episode of the season featured Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson and “SNL” troupers assembling for another rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” but this time in the guise of Team Trump.

Baldwin was at the piano as President Trump. The song and the setting was a call back to the first “SNL” episode after the Nov. 8 election, when Kate McKinnon performed the song in the cold open to pay tribute to Cohen, who died Nov. 7 at the age of 82, and to acknowledge the nation’s shock at the Donald Trump’s upset victory in the election over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

This time around, McKinnon appeared as Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway. Mikey Day and Alex Moffatt were on hand as Trump sons Donald Jr. and Eric. Cecily Strong once again was first lady Melania Trump. Johannson appeared halfway through the song in a gold lame gown meant to evoke first daughter Ivanka Trump.

After the song, Baldwin-as-Trump insisted: “I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong.” That was a reference to the rocky week for President Trump’s administration amid explosive revelations, and to the comment McKinnon made after the song during the Nov. 12 episode. “I’m not giving up, and neither should you,” McKinnon said at the time, a nod to the pain that many women felt after Clinton’s loss and the dismay over Trump’s political agenda.

“Saturday Night Live” is wrapping its 42nd season with host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Katy Perry as musical guest. It also marked the final appearances for both Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer.