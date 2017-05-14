‘Saturday Night Live’: Melissa McCarthy, Alec Baldwin Take Aim at President Trump, Sean Spicer

Alec Baldwin was back as President Trump in “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open, parrying with Michael Che in a spoof of this week’s much-publicized interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt. Host Melissa McCarthy delivered a lengthy sketch spoofing the travails of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The opening sketch lobbed several zingers at Trump, including a risque reference to Trump’s claim to have coined the phrase “priming the pump.” Baldwin’s Trump insisted that it was a description of his need to “tug at myself for about a half an hour before Melania comes in so she can find it easier.”

The cold open incorporated numerous headlines from another eventful week for the Trump administration, from the firing of FBI director James Comey to the revelation that the President likes two scoops of ice cream for dessert. Mikey Day made an appearance as an over-eager House Speaker Paul Ryan delivering ice cream to Trump.

Among Baldwin’s best lines from the sketch: