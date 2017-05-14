‘Saturday Night Live’: Melissa McCarthy, Alec Baldwin Take Aim at President Trump, Sean Spicer

Alec Baldwin was back as President Trump in “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open, parrying with Michael Che in a spoof of this week’s much-publicized interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt. Host Melissa McCarthy delivered a lengthy sketch spoofing the travails of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
The opening sketch lobbed several zingers at Trump, including a risque reference to Trump’s claim to have coined the phrase “priming the pump.” Baldwin’s Trump insisted that it was a description of his need to “tug at myself for about a half an hour before Melania comes in so she can find it easier.”
The cold open incorporated numerous headlines from another eventful week for the Trump administration, from the firing of FBI director James Comey to the revelation that the President likes two scoops of ice cream for dessert. Mikey Day made an appearance as an over-eager House Speaker Paul Ryan delivering ice cream to Trump.
Among Baldwin’s best lines from the sketch:
- “Some people have called me a serial tapist — when you’re President they let you do that.”
- “I sit on every chair like it’s a toilet.”
- “Nothing’s going to stop me because I have the Republicans in the palm of my hand.”
- Referring to his presidency as a TV show, he vowed it will run for eight years. “In an upcoming episode we will find out that Kellyanne (Conway) has been dead this whole time.”
- When pressed by Holt about his choice to replace Comey, Trump vowed that it will be someone “so bonkers you’re going to wish like hell it was Judge Judy.”
- Che’s Holt pressed Trump on the reason for firing Comedy. When Trump responded “because of Russia,” Holt spoke into his earpiece “Did I get it? Is this all over?” before repeating the answer: “Absolutely nothing matters.”
Tonite’s SNL is the biggest disgrace I have ever seen on this show. How dare you talk about OUR President like this. Free speech doesn’t mean you defecate on our President, our flag, on Christians or whatever your Progressive Fascism is for today’s menu. Grow up and act like a man, Alec Baldwin! I have despised you on your gross Game Show, on my beloved TCM and SNL. You haven’t made a decent movie since you fought the Bear!
Your prez defecates on the constitution, the rule of law, and our country’s values on an hourly basis. He is a disgrace to this great nation. (PS — free speech absolutely means the right to mock and criticize anyone)