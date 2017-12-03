Alec Baldwin Returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Trump in ‘Christmas Carol’ Sketch

“Saturday Night Live” took a page from Charles Dickens in its cold open as Alec Baldwin returned to the show as President Trump in an opening sketch inspired by “A Christmas Carol.”

“SNL” skewered the news that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of the federal probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump was visited by Flynn in chains, in the guise of Jacob Marley, and by the ghosts of Christmas past (Billy Bush), present (Vladimir Putin) and future (Hillary Clinton).

“Can you believe I got fired just for listening to you?” Bush asked Trump, a reference to the now infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” outtake that led to Bush’s ouster from “Today” in October 2016. Referencing the downfall of “Today” anchor Matt Lauer earlier this week, Bush added: “I’m looking pretty good in the NBC News division right now.”

Kate McKinnon made two appearances in the cold open, first as Kellyanne Conway and again as Clinton. Cecily Strong limned Melania Trump, spoofing the first lady’s artsy White House holiday decorations that generated much commentary this week.

