Netflix has nabbed Sarah Silverman for an all-new stand-up comedy special.

Silverman is the latest comedian to head to the streaming giant, following high profile gets like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, whose stand-up specials will stream on Netflix in the near future.

Silverman’s special is slated for a global launch May 30 on Netflix. It will shoot later this month.

Silverman’s 2013 comedy special on HBO, “Sarah Silverman: We are Miracles,” earned her a primetime Emmy win, plus nominations for the Writers Guild and the Grammys. She was also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series at the 2009 Emmys for her Comedy Central show, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” which ran for three seasons. Aside from comedy, her acting resume is impressive with roles on Showtime’s “Masters of Sex,” CBS’s “The Good Wife,” films “I Smile Back” and “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” plus a number of voice gigs. Coming up, she will appear alongside Emma Stone in the film “Battle of the Sexes.”

Silverman is also partner at JASH, the comedy-driven media that she founded with Michael Cera, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim and Reggie Watts. JASH is producing the Netflix special.

Silverman’s Netflix special will be directed by Liam Lynch. Thruline’s Amy Zvi will also produce, alongside JASH.