Verve Taps Sarah Shulman to Head New Communications Department

Sarah Shulman
Verve has brought on Sarah Shulman to head the agency’s new communications department, Variety has learned.

Shulman hails from ICM where she was in the corporate communications department for the past five years.

In her newly-created role at Verve, Shulman will oversee external and internal communications, media strategy, advertising, special events and corporate philanthropy. She will also oversee the publicity for the agency’s social impact initiatives.

“We are excited for Sarah to dive into the world of Verve’s culture and clients by designing creative ways for Verve Voices to be heard,” said Verve’s partners in a joint statement. “As Verve continues to expand, this is the perfect time Sarah to join our team.”

Since Verve launched in 2010, the agency has continued to grow, now with a roster of 20 agents specializing in the television, film, digital and virtual reality spaces.

At ICM, Shulman worked closely with longtime communications exec Michelle Suess, who also just announced her departure from the agency after 11 years.

