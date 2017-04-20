Sarah Palin, a former contributor to Fox News, says that the corporate culture at the cabler “obviously has to change.”
Palin, appearing on “The Lead With Jake Tapper,” was responding to a question about the departure of Bill O’Reilly in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment. He has denied the merits of the claims.
“Women don’t deserve it, they should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workspace,” Palin told Tapper. “At the same time, if a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years and years and then after the fact complain about what she went through.”
She later said that “things are changing quickly at Fox.”
Palin said that women “should feel more empowered than that and we should take a stand and get out of the place or you know, blow the whistle on whoever is the perpetrator doing the bad stuff, so that the culture will change.”
Palin was a contributor to Fox News, but her contract was not renewed in 2015.
Asked by Tapper why she left the network, Palin said, “My contract wasn’t renewed. That’s the line.”
