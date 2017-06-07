Sarah Jessica Parker Says ‘Sex and the City’ Was About Love, Not Empowerment

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin

Although now people often regard “Sex and the City” as empowering, at its core, Sarah Jessica Parker said the series was about love.

“I don’t think that empowerment was a word that was ever used once on our set, in a writers room, among the female actors,” Parker said in a conversation with Michelle Pfeiffer during Variety’sActors on Actors” series.

The show, which spanned six seasons and generated two feature films, followed Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw and the intimate relationship of her female friends.

Related

Thandie Newton Actors on Actors

Thandie Newton Spills on Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spinoff Role

“I remember when it came out it was definitely shocking for people,” Pfeiffer said. “It was controversial.”

As a columnist, Bradshaw spoke candidly while exploring her curiosity about sex and sexual politics.

“Because she was a writer, she could ask lots of provocative questions and observe, and the other characters could, as they were archetypes, sort of make choices. It wasn’t intentionally empowering, I guess is my point,” she shared.

Even with a primarily female writing staff, Parker said she didn’t think showrunner Michael Patrick would have suggested the show aimed to capture women empowerment.

“I think they liked telling stories about women that were authentic and often funny,” she said.

Rather, Parker said in her understanding, the series was a journey about finding home.

“You know, where is that? What does contentment mean? How do you reconcile the things you want with what you’re given? How does Carrie and her female friendships, how do they find love?” she explained, adding, “It was a time and a place, economically and politically, that allowed for us to tell those stories that way.”

Looking back, she said she’s glad the staff strayed away from writing an empowering show.

“It would have been yucky and self-conscious, and it would have been contrived and stiff, versus Michael Patrick and his extraordinary gifted and skilled writing room, just delight in storytelling,” she said.

The interview will air in its entirety on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” Season 6, presented by Shutterstock, which premieres June 13 on PBS SoCal.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad