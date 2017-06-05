Sarah Hyland to Guest Star on Freeform’s ‘Shadowhunters’ This Summer

Sarah Hyland is joining Freeform’s “Shadowhunters” in a guest role, Variety has learned. The “Modern Family” actress will appear in two episodes this summer.

Hyland’s character is being kept under wraps. The network will release details at a later date, and at this time is describing her role as a “special guest appearance.” Hyland’s first episode date has also not been announced. “Shadowhunters” returns with the back-half of its second season tonight at 8 p.m.

Hyland has starred for eight seasons on ABC’s “Modern Family,” which has been renewed for two more seasons. The “Shadowhunters” gig is the latest for Hyland in the Disney/ABC portfolio, following her role on ABC’s “Dirty Dancing” and her voice role on Disney Junior’s “Lion King” series, “The Lion Guard.”

The guest gig also brings Hyland to a project alongside her real-life boyfriend “Shadowhunters” star Dominic Sherwood, whom she’s publicly supported on social media — last month, Hyland posted a photo with Sherwood and the cast at “Shadowhunters” wrap party, writing, “Congratulations #shadowfam on wrapping up season 2! Can’t wait for 3!”

“Shadowhunters” is an adaptation of “The Mortal Instruments” books by author Cassandra Clare. In the series, Sherwood stars opposite Katherine McNamara, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa and Harry Shum Jr.

Hyland is repped by WME.