How Sarah Chalke’s ‘Second Becky’ Will Be Incorporated in the ‘Roseanne’ Revival

While news of Sarah Chalke joining ABC’s revival of “Roseanne” was announced earlier this month, details on how the show plans to incorporate the “second Becky” have just been revealed.

In the reboot, Chalke will play a middle-class married woman named Andrea, who hires Becky to serve as her surrogate, Entertainment Weekly first reported.

Chalke took over the role of Becky Conner during Season 6 in 1993 after actress Alicia Goranson left the show to attend college. Showrunner Bruce Helford, along with fellow executive producers Tom Werner, Whitney Cummings, and Sara Gilbert, wanted to incorporate Chalke into the show, however Goranson was already cast to reprise the role of Becky for the reunion.

“I love the part! It’s such a fun part to play,” Chalke told Entertainment Weekly. “I was so excited to hear that it was coming back. I think the timing is perfect. I think it’s exactly what is needed right now. Right now when the country is so divided, I really think it’s a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It’s so funny.”

The complete cast of the original show, which ran from 1988 to 1997, is returning for the nine-episode revival, including: Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.), and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Johnny Galecki will reprise the role of David in one episode. In addition, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney have been cast as David and Darlene’s children.

A one-hour premiere special of the revival will air on ABC on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT before it moves to its regular 8 p.m. time slot on April 3.