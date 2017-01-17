Drew Barrymore flips the zombie genre on its head in the upcoming Netflix comedy series “Santa Clarita Diet.”

In the new trailer, released Tuesday morning, Sheila (Barrymore) and husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) add a bit of spice to their average, suburban marriage with an unconventional ingredient: human flesh. As realtors in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita, Sheila and Joel’s simple (yet discontented) lives turn humorously violent after Sheila mysteriously dies, vomits up her insides, and develops an insatiable appetite for people.

“I do like the way that I feel. I have endless energy and I sleep two hours a night. I get so much done,” Sheila tells Joel in the trailer.

“You eat people,” Joel adds.

“I know! It’s just that I’m so much more confident. I can parallel park in one move now,” Sheila replies with a smile.

By staying together and focusing their murders on “people who deserve it,” the whole family will learn to manage the undead Sheila and their reputations in the face of trouble. And blood. And meat smoothies.

The two stars executive produce the series alongside showrunner and creator Victor Fresco. The first season will be available to stream on Netflix starting Feb. 3.

Watch the trailer below: