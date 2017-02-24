Sandrine Holt will co-star in ABC’s pilot “The Crossing,” Variety has learned.

The “House of Cards” alum has been cast as the female lead in the drama, which is nearing a deal with her male co-lead, sources say.

In “The Crossing,” refugees from a war-torn country start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. Only the country these people are from is America and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. The local sheriff with a past, a federal agent, and a mother in search of her missing refugee daughter drive the conspiracy-centered story.

The pilot was written by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, who will executive produce with Jason Reed. ABC Studios is producing the pilot.

Aside from “House of Cards,” Holt is known for AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead,” Crackle’s “The Art of More,” USA’s “Mr. Robot” and the CBS reboot of “MacGyver.”

She is repped by Management 360 and Innovative Artists.