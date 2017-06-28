Comic-Con 2017 TV Schedule: Is Your Favorite Show Heading to San Diego?

With a surge in television content this year, it should be no surprise that the small screen offerings at San Diego Comic Con are continuing to grow in numbers as well. To keep you updated on the happenings this year, Variety has compiled a master list for the July 20-July 23 pop culture convention. Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the schedule, as we will continue to update when networks and studios release their schedules for the event.

THURSDAY, JULY 20:

Ghosted (4:45-5:45 p.m., Room 6BCF, Fox) Be among the first to see Craig Robinson and Adam Scott partner up for Fox’s new action-comedy, which chronicles two “polar opposites” who are recruited to investigate an unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles. Join Robinson, Scott, Ally Walker, and executive producers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten as they discuss this paranormal buddy comedy coming to Fox this fall.

The Exorcist (6-7 p.m., Room 6BCF, Fox) Father Tomas (Alfonso Herrera), Father Marcus (Ben Daniels), Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan), and executive producers Jeremy Slater and Sean Crouch gather for a special fan tribute panel with insights on season two of the thriller series.

FRIDAY, JULY 21:

The Gifted (3:45-4:45 p.m., Ballroom 20, Fox) Get a first look at Fox’s new superhero series about a suburban couple who discover their children have mutant powers. The show stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, and Jamie Chung, and is written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer.

Bob’s Burgers (4:15-5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Fox) The Belcher family is returning to San Diego with never-before-seen footage followed by a Q&A panel discussion with creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Jim Dauterive, and the cast members Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, and Larry Murphy.

SATURDAY, JULY 22:

The Simpsons (12-12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20, Fox) In its 29th season, “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening, executive producers Al Jean and Matt Selman, supervising director Mike Anderson, and director of “The Simpsons Movie” David Silverman are bringing secrets, surprises, and clips from the upcoming year.

Family Guy & American Dad! (1-2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20, Fox) For the first half of this animation panel, “Family Guy” cast members Alex Borstein, Mike Henry, and John Viener join executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin in providing a special preview of next season, including a sneak peek at the upcoming 300th episode. Then, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker, and executive producer Matt Weitzman of “American Dad!” deliver a first look of their new season ahead of their July 24 premiere.

The Orville (4:15-5:15 p.m., Room 6A, Fox) Get an exclusive extended first look at Seth MacFarlane’s new one-hour science fiction comedy-drama hybrid set 400 years in the future with MacFarlane himself, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad Coleman, and producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: 20 Years of Slaying (6-9 p.m., Side Bar 536 Market Street, Fox) Buffy fans can register online on the official Buffy Facebook page for an event in the Gaslamp Quarter coinciding with San Diego Comic-Con. A portion of the event will be live-streamed on Facebook.

More to come…