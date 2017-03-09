With an illustrious career and over 150 acting credits, Samuel L. Jackson is no stranger to performing. Yet, on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Jackson had the pressure of the host’s “Role Call” segment. Together, Jackson and Corden reenacted over two dozen of Jackson’s most iconic films… all in 10 minutes.

In white jersey T-shirts and black blazers, Corden asked Jackson, “Do you think we would be able to recreate some of those films right here, right now?”

“I don’t see why not,” Jackson replied before the duo embarked on a cinematic journey from “Goodfellas” to “Jurassic Park,” “Shaft” to “The Incredibles” and “Jackie Brown” to “Star Wars.”

Switching wigs and swapping ties and jackets at super speed, Jackson and Corden began with the 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” and ended with “Soul Men.” They were also sure to plug Jackson’s upcoming film “Kong: Skull Island,” which debuts Friday, March 10.

Corden, clad in an ape costume, removed his mask to comment, “I tell you what, this movie looks incredible, Sam. It really does. I can’t wait to see it.”

Corden went through several creative costumes, also dressing as a dinosaur for “Jurassic Park,” a shark for “Deep Blue Sea,” and Yoda for the first two “Star Wars” prequels.

Corden also asked the regular Quentin Tarantino collaborator at one point, “You think you’ll do more Tarantino movies?” and added, “Will you ask him to cast me in something?”

Jackson responded with a resounding, “Hell, no.”

For Jackson’s work as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Corden and Jackson condense “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Avengers, “Thor,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Avengers: Infinity War” into one scene.

“Avengers, assemble,” Jackson commands. “My work here is done.”

The “Role Call” segment has also featured Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Matt Damon, but Jackson’s was the longest. As Jackson himself says, he’s been in a lot of films.

Watch the video below: