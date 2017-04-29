Samantha Bee Tackles Trump, CNN, in ‘Not the White House Correspondents Dinner’

Samantha Bee was ready to make one thing clear: She appreciated journalists trying to find the truth and has little time for those trying to obscure it.

In a taped segment before the no-holds-barred comedienne launched her “Not The White House Correspondents Dinner” Saturday after at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., an audience of about 2500 watched a sharp parody of a White House press conference – with Allison Janney, who played the press secretary C.J. Cregg on the drama “The West Wing,” reprising her role. When one reporter asked if Bee was a witch, Janney annihilated him with laser vision.

After she took the stage, Bee promised to treat reporters well. “At a later date, I will get Mexico to pay for your drinks,” she promised a crowd of reporters from organizations including the Committee to Protect Journalists, The New York Times and CNN. She praised reporters “for continuing ‘to fact check the President as if one day he might be embarrassed.”

Bee’s move illustrates how TV’s late-night crowd is testing ambitious maneuvers to stand apart from a colorful pack. With TV viewers growing ever more fragmented thanks to the rise of streaming video and mobile devices, hosts like Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers are devising new methods to snare viewer attention.

These days, the late-night hosts do things Jack Pasr could only hallucinate. Stephen Colbert inserts new segments into repeats. Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” makes available the show’s signature segment, “A Closer Look,” on social media hours before a new episode airs.

Others have mounted efforts similar to Bee’s in the past. Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert in 2010 organized “The Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear,” a Washington, D.C. event meant to spoof a Glenn Beck rally, that lured fans of both his “Daily Show” and Colbert’s “Colbert Report.”

