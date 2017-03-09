Samantha Bee and “Full Frontal” have apologized to a brain cancer patient for saying he had “Nazi hair” on a CPAC segment of their Wednesday night show.

“We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece,” the show’s Twitter posted.

“Full Frontal’s” executive producer Miles Kahn has also announced that “Full Frontal” donated $1,000 to the GoFundMe campaign for Kyle Coddington, the subject of the comment.

The segment in question, narrated by Bee’s correspondent, Michael Rubens, brought viewers to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). CPAC has historically been a conservative gathering where attendees discuss ways to “break the resistance of Washington’s elites.”

“This venerable conference has long celebrated traditional small-government conservatism,” Rubens narrated. “Just last year, CPAC was dominated by Ted Cruz supporters and chirpy little shits with bowties. But Donald Trump, worried about a poor reception, canceled his appearance.

This year, the bowties were gone – replaced with Nazi hair.”

The b-roll of the conference featured attendees with cropped cuts and shaved heads, including Coddington.

His sister was quick to call out the late night host on Twitter, saying, “He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat.”