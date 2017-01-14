“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” will not move to a daily format any time soon. But the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States has altered the show from what Bee and her staff envisioned for it just a few months ago.

“One of the things that we thought would happen had the election gone as we all supposed would is that we thought that we’d be able to do a greater variety of stories that were not election-related,” Bee said Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif. “And we can still do that and we will still that, because we’re not only passionate about this one issue.”

Bee said that the show will not be moving to a nightly format — it currently airs on Wednesdays — but did indicate that plans are in the works for more special episodes along the lines of what the show did during the Republican National Convention last fall in Cleveland.

“We do have some very exciting ideas coming down the pike,” Bee said.

Bee and producers were also asked about New York Times columnist Ross Douthat’s September column, “Clinton’s Samantha Bee Problem,” in which Douthat presented the idea that political-comedy shows like Bee’s polarize the electorate and alienate potential voters. Executive producer and showrunner Jo Miller was less than thrilled.

“We were excited to be given attention by a celebrity like Ross whathisname,” Miller said. “That really put is in the national spotlight. I’ve got two words — ‘The Apprentice.’ And we’re the problem with our six viewers? The fucking ‘Apprentice.'”

Bee indicated that as Trump continues to attack the news media, it’s important to support journalism.

“Some news outlets abdicated their responsibility during the election,” Bee said. “But at this juncture it really does seem that they’re coming for all of us, so I think it really does behoove us to support one another.”