Sam Waterston Returns to ‘Law & Order’ Universe

Sam Waterston is returning to the world of “Law & Order.”

The actor is set to reprise his role as prosecutor Jack McKoy in a guest appearance on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” later this season. Waterston played McKoy for 16 seasons on the original “Law & Order,” last appearing as the character in 2010.

Waterston currently stars on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Martin Sheen.

“Law & Order: SVU” season 19 is scheduled to premiere Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. The air date for Waterston’s episode is not yet set. Dick Wolf, Michael Chernuchin, Mariska Hargitay, Julie Martin, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers on “Law & Order: SVU,” which stars Hargitay as Lieutenant Olivia Benson, Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins, Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Peter Scanavino as Detective Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr., and Raúl Esparza as A.D.A. Rafael Barba.

On Sunday, CBS announced that it had given a series production commitment to “F.B.I.” a crime drama executive produced by Wolf. For Wolf, creator of the “Law & Order” franchise, the CBS deal is a further diversifying of his portfolio, following the serialized drama “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” on NBC and unscripted projects at Oxygen and A&E.