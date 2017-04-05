Sam Raimi and his producing partner Debbie Liebling have signed a multi-year first-look deal with Skydance Television, Variety has learned.

“Over Sam’s prolific decades-long career, he has proven time and again his capacity to tell stories that simultaneously embrace action, adventure, humor, thrills, and mystery,” said David Ellison, CEO of Skydance Media. On behalf of our entire team, I’d like to welcome Sam into the Skydance family.”

Raimi is primarily known for his work as a film director, producer, and screenwriter who created the cult horror “Evil Dead” film franchise and directed the original “Spider-Man” trilogy. His television producing credits include “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and its spinoff “Xena: Warrior Princess.” He is also the executive producer of “Spartacus: Blood and Sand,” “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena,” “Spartacus: Vengeance,” and “Spartacus: War of the Damned.” He is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Liebling is a film and television executive and producer most known for the development and launch of “South Park,” “Borat,” “Dodgeball,” “Bridesmaids,” and several other popular comedies. Most recently, she ran Red Hour Films with Ben Stiller and is currently producing “Another Period,” which is in its third season at Comedy Central. Liebling is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.

“After having the pleasure of working with David and the Skydance team on the feature side, I was thrilled to be joining forces with their TV division for this new venture,” Raimi said. “Skydance has made a name for itself around the world and I look forward to our collaboration in bringing great television to a global audience.”

Skydance Television’s current slate includes six series across multiple networks. Skydance has in the last year entered into overall and first-look deals with Marti Noxon, Laeta Kalogridis, and Michael B. Jordan among others.