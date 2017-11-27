Sam Kiley Jumps to CNN from Sky News

Sam Kiley, Sky News’ foreign affairs editor, has joined CNN as senior international correspondent, the Time Warner-owned cable-news outlet said Monday. He will be based at the network’s Middle East hub in Abu Dhabi.

“Sam is a uniquely experienced correspondent, with an outstanding record of investigative reporting,”said Deborah Rayner, CNN International’s senior vice president of international newsgathering, TV and digital, said in a prepared statement. “He has managed bureaus, broken major stories and delivered powerful, important documentaries throughout an extraordinary career. He is a formidable addition to our international newsgathering operation.”

After beginning his journalism career at the Johannesburg Star, Kiley returned to academia to study at Oxford University, before joining The Times of London. He went on to become the Sunday Times’ Los Angeles correspondent, The Times’ award-winning Africa Bureau Chief and then Middle East Bureau Chief. He has also written for The Economist, The Spectator and other publications. He is the only journalist to have spent an entire tour with British troops fighting in Helmand. “Desperate Glory”, his account of the tour, was an Economist Book of the Year.

In 2003 he began a long career in TV journalism, working with the UK’s Channel Four, as well as the BBC and PBS’ “Frontline.” Since 2010 he has worked with Sky News, first as the network’s Defense & Security Editor, then as Middle East Correspondent in Jerusalem, and most recently as Foreign Affairs Editor.

“I have grown up as a journalist alongside CNN teams from Somalia to Sarajevo and Mosul,” said Kiley in a statement. “I have always admired them and am proud to be joining my friends at the network at this exciting, and unpredictable, time.”