TV Ratings: ‘Salvation’ Gets Slow Start, ESPY Awards Slide for Second Straight Year

The series premiere of “Salvation” on CBS Wednesday night failed to make a significant impact in the overnight ratings, while the ESPY Awards on ABC were down for the second year in a row, according to Nielsen data.

“Salvation,” airing at 9 p.m., averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million total viewers. That puts it above fellow CBS summer drama “Zoo,” which is currently averaging a 0.6 and 2.9 million viewers in its third season. However, “Salvation” also shed almost 60% of lead in “Big Brother’s” audience in the key demo, with the reality series drawing a 1.9 for the night.

The ESPY Awards drew a 1.4 and 5.3 million viewers. While those numbers are good enough to make the ceremony one of the biggest programs of the night, it was still down from 2016’s 1.7 and 5.6 million. The 2015 ESPY Awards reached a record high, due in part to Caitlyn Jenner being honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. That year’s ceremony drew a 2.2 rating and 7.7 million viewers.

For CBS, “Big Brother” (1.9, 6.4 million) was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “Salvation” followed at 9, with a repeat of “Criminal Minds” closing out at 10.

ABC aired only the ESPY Awards during primetime.

“Little Big Shots: Forever Young” (0.9, 6 million) was down slightly in both measures from last week on NBC, while “The Carmichael Show” (0.7, 3.2 million) stayed even.

On Fox, “MasterChef” (1.0, 3.4 million) was even, as was “The F Word” (0.6, 2 million).

The CW aired a repeat of “Arrow,” followed by the special “15 Most Iconic Summer Blockbusters” (0.2, 630,000).

ABC won the night with a 1.4 and 5.3 million viewers. CBS was second with a 1.0 and 4.9 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in total viewers with 2.8 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 3.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 710,000 viewers.