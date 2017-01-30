“Stranger Things” officially became an Emmy contender on Sunday night with its upset win for drama ensemble at the SAG Awards.

The 1980s-set sci-fi romp bested the night’s big winner, “The Crown,” in the category, along with such heavyweights as “Game of Thrones” and “Downtown Abbey” and another buzzy newcomer, “Westworld.”

Nowhere was the surprise of the victory more evident than on the wide-eyed face of “Stranger Things” star Winona Ryder as the group trundled on stage to collect the award. While star David Harbour read an impassioned “call to arms” for the artistic community, the four youthful co-stars of “Stranger Things” were jumping up and down and hugging one another.

Overall, Netflix steamrolled through the night, scoring the win for ensemble comedy as well, with “Orange Is the New Black” taking its third consecutive SAG trophy. Claire Foy and John Lithgow claimed the lead drama actress and actor kudos for “The Crown.” Foy had won at the Globes as well, as had the series.

“Crown” was assured of having kudos traction as its birthright by virtue of its status as a big-budget period piece about Queen Elizabeth II’s early years on the throne. But “Stranger Things,” the sleeper hit of the summer, has been considered more popcorn fare than awards bait.

HBO took home two wins, for “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus as comedy actress and Bryan Cranston as lead actor in a miniseries/movie for his turn as President Lyndon B. Johnson in “All the Way.”

William H. Macy ensured that Showtime wasn’t empty-handed, nabbing the comedy actor win for “Shameless.” And Sarah Paulson added another bit of hardware to her trophy case, prevailing once again as lead actress in a miniseries/movie for her work as FX’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson.”