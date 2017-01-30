Acting couple Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne were among those making a political statement on the SAG Awards red carpet.

In protest of President Trump’s executive order which bans refugees and citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States, Towne walked the carpet with the words “LET THEM IN” painted across her chest, while her partner Helberg held up a sign saying “REFUGEES WELCOME.”

On Saturday Helberg tweeted his support for the American Civil Liberties Union, which had fought the executive order with a successful lawsuit at a Federal Court in Brooklyn.

“Go ACLU!”

Another creative guild, The Writers Guild of America, has already spoken out against the ban, saying that it “applauded” the Federal Court’s decision.

“It is both unconstitutional and deeply wrong to say that you cannot enter our country because of where you were born or what religion you were born into,” said WGA West president Howard Rodman and WGA East president Michael Winship in a statement on Sunday. Human rights – including the freedoms of speech and religion – are essential to all Americans and to all who come here to build better lives.”

Most of the actors going onstage at Sunday’s SAG awards had strong words about the ban, and many other actors were active on Twitter over the weekend discussing the executive order.

Kumail Nanjiani was among those who tweeted his support for the ACLU.

Thank you @ACLU. Thank you. Trump's immigration ban is temporarily disabled. Donate to @ACLU. Something tells me we'll be needing them. https://t.co/VpbKP7TtG0 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 29, 2017

