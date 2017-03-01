SAG-AFTRA has accused producers of “The Get Down” of contract violations by excessive extensions of the option holding deals for actors on the Netflix series.

The performers union is demanding arbitration against the show’s producer, Sony Pictures Television, alleging that actors were held under the option provisions of the contract for too long. Sony Pictures Television had no comment.

“Excessive hold periods violate our contract and are an abuse of the actors whose talents are part of what makes these shows successful,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “When producers attempt to evade or game the terms of the contract, we will be there to hold them accountable. Our commitment to protecting performers is a role we take very seriously.”

The union filed a claim in December covering all actors on “The Get Down” for a violation of the options and exclusivity provisions of the union’s television agreement.

“The Get Down,” set in New York City in 1977 in the early days of rap music, was created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis. Netflix aired the first six episodes globally on Aug. 12 with the second half of the first season to be released on April 7.

Netflix has said it won’t make a decision on the second season until after April 7.

The cast includes Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Herizen F. Guardiola, Skylan Brooks, and Jaden Smith. SAG-AFTRA did not disclose which specific actors had been affected by the alleged contract violations of the hold options provisions, which allow a producer to extend services for a specific time.

The union signatory is Mesquite Productions, an entity controlled by Sony Pictures Television.